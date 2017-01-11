JetBlue announces Fly-Fi service availability for entire fleet

The budget airline announced the finished rollout of Fly-Fi, a free in-flight Wi-Fi service that claims to offer faster connections than some paid options like Gogo. The service is now available on all flights while a number of airports in the U.S. and elsewhere are offering access as well, though in rare cases it may be paid -like Newburgh, N.Y. -or non-existent, as with places like Mexico City and Montego Bay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O'Grady's PowerPage.