Gov's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing En Route Back to NYC
FILE: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, adjusts his shoulder straps as he prepares to take a flight in a New York Air National Guard helicopter Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012.. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's helicopter, en route back to New York City from upstate, made an emergency landing at Stewart Airport when it began filling with fumes, his office says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Struggling WWII vet gets Christmas gifts, donat...
|Mon
|Joe
|1
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|Jan 5
|Mamanono
|6
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Dec 21
|Joey lindsley
|12
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Dec 11
|Rawtruth
|1
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Shooting Victims Laid to Rest After Violent Night
|Nov '16
|ROFL
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC