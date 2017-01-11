Gov's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing...

Gov's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing En Route Back to NYC

FILE: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, adjusts his shoulder straps as he prepares to take a flight in a New York Air National Guard helicopter Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2012.. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's helicopter, en route back to New York City from upstate, made an emergency landing at Stewart Airport when it began filling with fumes, his office says.

