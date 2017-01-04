Governor Cuomo Announces Arrests for Sale of K2a "Illegal Synthetic Marijuana in Newburgh
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that two men in the City of Newburgh were arrested and charged with illegally selling synthetic marijuana and violating state tax law. The arrests and charges that were made are part of a series of statewide enforcement actions that have resulted in an increased police presence to combat the illegal sale of K2 in communities throughout New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 25
|Moonbeam
|4
|Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09)
|Dec 25
|Vip man xmas eve ...
|5
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Dec 21
|Joey lindsley
|12
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Dec 11
|Rawtruth
|1
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Shooting Victims Laid to Rest After Violent Night
|Nov '16
|ROFL
|2
|Newburgh man charged after report of shots fire...
|Nov '16
|YO MAMA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC