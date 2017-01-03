Educators in wait-and-see mode about ...

Educators in wait-and-see mode about free-tuition plan

Officials at Mount Saint Mary College worry that private colleges like theirs will suffer if Gov. Andrew Cuomo's plan for free tuition to public colleges goes through As outlined Tuesday, Cuomo wants to offer free tuition to families and individuals in the state making less than $125,000 when the plan is fully implemented in 2019.

