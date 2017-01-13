Cuomo getting new helicopter after emergency landing :0

Cuomo getting new helicopter after em...

Gov. Cuomo will get a new $12.5 million helicopter to carry him across the state after the comptroller approved a no-bid contract, two days after a harrowing emergency landing of his old-school chopper . "Today, the Office of the State Comptroller approved a request from the New York State Police to be exempted from advertising and bidding to purchase a helicopter for the governor," said Jennifer Freeman, spokeswoman for Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

