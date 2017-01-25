Continuing Education is Always a Good Thing
The year 2017 began on a happy note for Sheryl Jones of Newburgh, when she received an eighteen hundred dollar grant awarded by PEO International, and presented by the PEO Alpha Chapter. Ms. Jones will use the money for tuition at Quinnipiac University, in Connecticut, where she is studying for a Master of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism.
