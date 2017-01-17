Catholic school shut down due to safety issues
Inspectors found serious structural problems and two illegal basement classrooms at Sacred Heart School in Newburgh this week and immediately shut it down. The longtime parish and school on South Robinson Avenue opened in 1950 and teaches children from pre-K to eighth grade.
