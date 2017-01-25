Black History Committee Celebrates MLK Day

Clockwise from top: Mrs. Grace Bowles with children from her workshop discuss what they learned during the Black History Committee of the Hudson Valley 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr Celebration on Monday, January 16, 2017 at New Hope Baptist Church in Newburgh, NY; Rev. Nelson McAllister offers remarks during the Black History Committee of the Hudson Valley 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr Celebration on Monday, January 16, 2017 at New Hope Baptist Church in Newburgh, NY; Mrs. Sadie Tallie, President of the Black History Committee of the Hudson Valley, offers remarks during the organizations 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr Celebration on Monday, January 16, 2017 at New Hope Baptist Church in Newburgh, NY.

