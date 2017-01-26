2 property owners keep up fight again...

2 property owners keep up fight against plan for 91 Newburgh apartments

CITY OF NEWBURGH – Two Newburgh property owners who have waged a years-long fight to stop construction of 91 apartments and a supermarket on Broadway now claim that a deed restriction prevents the developer from using one of the city-owned parcels set aside for the project.

