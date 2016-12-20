The Mount Hosts Holiday GNSO Concert
Marie Pierre Mfuamba Mukendi '19, a freshman student at the Mount, presents "Amazing Peace: A Christmas Poem" by Maya Angelou. Photo: Dean DiMarzo NEWBURGH - About 200 members of the local community enjoyed an afternoon of music by the Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra and festive readings from local community leaders on Sunday, December 11 at Mount Saint Mary College's Celebration of the Season Holiday Concert.
