SLCH's Third Attempt to Close the Cornwall ER
The Cornwall Campus is a shell of its former self, a reflection of the harmful and seemingly endless cuts to core services over the years. Since taking office, I have fought to maintain what's left while encouraging the hospital's management to focus energy and resources toward creating a vision for Cornwall that increases quality of care, expands access, and respects the community the campus purports to serve.
