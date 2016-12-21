Off-duty NYPD cop busted for stealing...

Off-duty NYPD cop busted for stealing soap from Newburgh Walmart

Monday Dec 19

Shawn Carter, 44, who lives in neighboring New Windsor, was using the self-checkout line, but he only scanned some of his items through on Friday night, police sources said. An off-duty NYPD officer was busted for stealing soap, toothbrushes and other cleaning supplies from a Walmart in Newburgh, N.Y., cops said.

