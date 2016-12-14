O.C. Human Rights Commission Exhibit on Display
Each year since 2012, the Orange County Human Rights Commission collaborates with the Orange County Arts Council and SUNY Orange Cultural Affairs to present An Artist's Response to Human Rights, an art exhibit celebrating the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The Declaration was the first international recognition that all human beings have fundamental rights and freedoms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Dec 21
|Joey lindsley
|12
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Dec 11
|Rawtruth
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 2
|sal obama lover
|3
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Shooting Victims Laid to Rest After Violent Night
|Nov '16
|ROFL
|2
|Newburgh man charged after report of shots fire...
|Nov '16
|YO MAMA
|3
|Stewart's Drive In Car Hop (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|CRB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC