Newburgh residents express concern over gentrification
CITY OF NEWBURGH – The razing of Newburgh's waterfront residential district during the country's “urban renewal” movement still haunts the city's black residents, who either owned homes that were demolished or are descended from relatives who lived along the Hudson River.
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Dec 21
|Joey lindsley
|12
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Dec 11
|Rawtruth
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 2
|sal obama lover
|3
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Shooting Victims Laid to Rest After Violent Night
|Nov '16
|ROFL
|2
|Newburgh man charged after report of shots fire...
|Nov '16
|YO MAMA
|3
|Stewart's Drive In Car Hop (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|CRB
|2
