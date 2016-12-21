Nearly 40 Students Awarded Nursing Pins
Mount Saint Mary College held a pinning ceremony for nearly 40 graduates of the college's nursing program on Friday, December 16. Fr. Francis Amodio, O.Carm., director of Campus Ministry and campus chaplain, blessed the pins, which were presented to the graduates by chosen family members and friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Dec 21
|Joey lindsley
|12
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Dec 11
|Rawtruth
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 2
|sal obama lover
|3
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Shooting Victims Laid to Rest After Violent Night
|Nov '16
|ROFL
|2
|Newburgh man charged after report of shots fire...
|Nov '16
|YO MAMA
|3
|Stewart's Drive In Car Hop (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|CRB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC