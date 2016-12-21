Looking ahead to 2017: Newburgh water supply contamination an ongoing crisis
In January, the first people to have their blood tested will begin receiving results for the presence of the chemical that forced the City of Newburgh to stop drawing water from its primary supply and begin buying from New York City's Catskill Aqueduct.
