Korean eatery finds new home in Newbu...

Korean eatery finds new home in Newburgh Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

He kept raving about the quality of her home-cooked Korean meals and prodded the City of Newburgh resident to open a restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newburgh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What's new in the business scene (Dec '11) Sun Moonbeam 4
Review: Pleasure Island (Nov '09) Sun Vip man xmas eve ... 5
News McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09) Dec 21 Joey lindsley 12
News Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ... Dec 11 Rawtruth 1
News Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga... Nov '16 SirPrize 2
News Shooting Victims Laid to Rest After Violent Night Nov '16 ROFL 2
News Newburgh man charged after report of shots fire... Nov '16 YO MAMA 3
See all Newburgh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newburgh Forum Now

Newburgh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newburgh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Newburgh, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,744 • Total comments across all topics: 277,362,779

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC