Hudson Valley Woman Sentenced For Fatal Hit-And-Run
A 31-year-old Hudson Valley woman has been sentenced to prison for a drunk-driving, hit-and-run fatal crash. The Middletown Times Herald-Record reports that Linda Ibrahim, of Cornwall, was sentenced Wednesday in Orange County Court to two to six years in prison for the crash that killed Eric Geter Sr. of Newburgh.
