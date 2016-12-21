Honor Society Delivers its First Donations
The Horizons on the Hudson chapter of the National Elementary Honor Society delivered its first dona-tion from its Kids Can! Fundraising effort to the food pantry at St. George's Episcopal Church on Grand Street in the City of Newburgh last month. Students from the Honor Society walked to the pantry with more than 150 items that had been donated by the fifth grade classes in October.
