Habitat Dedicates Two Homes on South Miller
Keith Smith , the new home owner of 22 South Miller Street shows off his key that was officially given to him by Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh during a dedication ceremony Saturday that also included 26 South Miller Street, the new home of the Talamante family. Both homes are constructed from the 2015 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
