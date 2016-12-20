Exploring Native American Villages with iPads
The Newburgh Enlarged City School District Director of Social Studies K-12 Dr. Augustine Tornatore, visited Temple Hill Academy Instructional Coach Allison Roberts, and teacher Brittany Fay's fourth grade class. The teachers had an interactive Social Studies lesson about Native Americans through the application NEARPOD.
