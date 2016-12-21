Community Rallies Around Fishkill Officer Who Suffers Sudden Heart Attack
Sometimes life smacks you in the face and that's what happened recently to Village of Fishkill Police Officer Michael Beaulieu when he suffered a sudden heart attack. An officer with the department for 17 years, Beaulieu, the father of three young girls, underwent emergency surgery at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh and is expected to make a full recovery.
