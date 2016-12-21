Christmas Tree Lighting A Holiday Tradition
The City of Newburgh welcomed to Broadway its Christmas Tree as it arrived in Newburgh on Monday, December 5. This year's beautiful blue spruce was donated by a Town of Newburgh resident. It was lit with the help of Santa Claus last Wednesday, December 14 as a large crowd braved the cold to witness the annual event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hudson Valley Press.
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Dec 21
|Joey lindsley
|12
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Dec 11
|Rawtruth
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 2
|sal obama lover
|3
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Shooting Victims Laid to Rest After Violent Night
|Nov '16
|ROFL
|2
|Newburgh man charged after report of shots fire...
|Nov '16
|YO MAMA
|3
|Stewart's Drive In Car Hop (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|CRB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC