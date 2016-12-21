Albany may soon approve ride-sharing upstate
Six months after efforts to legalize Uber and similar ride-sharing companies in upstate New York ran aground in Albany, state lawmakers may revisit the stalled legislation as one of their year-end priorities if they return to the capital for a special session in the next two weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newburgh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McQuade Children's Services shuts down (Dec '09)
|Dec 21
|Joey lindsley
|12
|Five Newburgh men charged with running 'heroin ...
|Dec 11
|Rawtruth
|1
|What's new in the business scene (Dec '11)
|Dec 2
|sal obama lover
|3
|Oversight body approved for Amtrak's $24 bln Ga...
|Nov '16
|SirPrize
|2
|Shooting Victims Laid to Rest After Violent Night
|Nov '16
|ROFL
|2
|Newburgh man charged after report of shots fire...
|Nov '16
|YO MAMA
|3
|Stewart's Drive In Car Hop (Apr '08)
|Oct '16
|CRB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newburgh Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC