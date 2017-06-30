The week in review in the Charleston economy

South Korean manufacturer Samsung said it will open a $380 million facility in Newberry County that will employ more than 950 people and make home appliances for the U.S. market. Provided/Samsung South Korean manufacturer Samsung said it will open a $380 million facility in Newberry County that will employ more than 950 people and make home appliances for the U.S. market.

