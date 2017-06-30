Newberry welcomes Samsung -

Governor Henry McMaster talks about the people of South Carolina and how their hard work led to Samsung moving into the state. Byungsam Suh commends the people of South Carolina, who he says are already delivering some of the highest quality products in the world.

