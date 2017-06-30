Hospital CEO gives report to board -
Newberry County Memorial Hospital continues to show a strong performance in inpatient and outpatient core measures, CEO Bruce Baldwin recently reported to the Board of Trustees. Baldwin reported that new additions Sally Potts, Karen Revis, Susie Myers and Gena Driggers are fitting in nicely in their positions at NCMH.
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|Jul 2
|Linda Watford
|1
|Your Opinion of Newberry...Should I Move There? (Sep '08)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|5
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
