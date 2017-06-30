Hospital CEO gives report to board -

Hospital CEO gives report to board

Newberry County Memorial Hospital continues to show a strong performance in inpatient and outpatient core measures, CEO Bruce Baldwin recently reported to the Board of Trustees. Baldwin reported that new additions Sally Potts, Karen Revis, Susie Myers and Gena Driggers are fitting in nicely in their positions at NCMH.

