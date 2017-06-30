Davis hangs up helmet -
City Manager Matt DeWitt presents Captain Blake Davis with a plaque for his 26 years of service to the Newberry Fire Department. NEWBERRY - Captain Blake Davis was honored last Thursday at the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center as he hung up his helmet after 26 years of service and dedication to the City of Newberry and the City of Newberry Fire Department.
