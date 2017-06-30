Applications available for facade pro...

Applications available for facade program

The time is now for downtown businesses to put in their applications for the 2017 Downtown Facade Improvement Grant Program. The purpose of this program is to improve the facades of downtown buildings so that after the work is complete, residents will notice marked improvements in the appearance of the building, and the physical environment of downtown.

