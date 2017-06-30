Applications available for facade program -
The time is now for downtown businesses to put in their applications for the 2017 Downtown Facade Improvement Grant Program. The purpose of this program is to improve the facades of downtown buildings so that after the work is complete, residents will notice marked improvements in the appearance of the building, and the physical environment of downtown.
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force...
|Jul 2
|Linda Watford
|1
|Your Opinion of Newberry...Should I Move There? (Sep '08)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|5
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
