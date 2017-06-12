Wises celebrate 70th anniversary -

Friday Jun 16

George Donald Fulmer and Rebecca Wise were married in 1947 at St. James Lutheran Church in Newberry. On June 15, 2017, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

