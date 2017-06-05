Tau Alpha Pi Inducts new members -
The Tau Alpha Pi Engineering Honor Society at Piedmont Technical College recently held its annual induction for new students. Inductees and officers were, front from left, Orlando Carrillo of Greenwood, vice president; Heaven Lee of Greenwood; Jose J. Sanchez Martinez of Batesburg; Corey Boyter of Donalds; and Jeremy Catoe of Greenwood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
|South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|mariamcmurtury
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC