Tau Alpha Pi Inducts new members -

The Tau Alpha Pi Engineering Honor Society at Piedmont Technical College recently held its annual induction for new students. Inductees and officers were, front from left, Orlando Carrillo of Greenwood, vice president; Heaven Lee of Greenwood; Jose J. Sanchez Martinez of Batesburg; Corey Boyter of Donalds; and Jeremy Catoe of Greenwood.

