Star Lab experience

Leading up to the solar eclipse in August, Newberry is making the most of this rare experience by incorporating lessons on solar eclipses into various camps and activities this summer. The Newberry Literacy Council recently held an enrichment camp where Jennifer Romatelli, Outreach Specialist at Roper Mountain Science Center, brought the Star Lab to teach the campers not only about the stars and space, but also the solar eclipse and just how exciting space and the solar system can be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.