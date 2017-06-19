Stakes high in South Carolina's 5th congressional district race
Republican Ralph Norman shakes hands with voters at the Corner Scoop ice cream shop in Newberry on June 14, 2017. Norman is running to replace Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's new budget director, in a special congressional election set for June 20. Andrew Brown/Staff Democrat Archie Parnell talks with Jamie O'Neal, a Vietnam veteran, at a campaign stop in Sumter on June 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Opinion of Newberry...Should I Move There? (Sep '08)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|5
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC