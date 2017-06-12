St. Lukea s summer arts camp begin soon -
The Summer Arts program sponsored by St. Luke's Episcopal Church will begin on June 26 at the church, on the corner of Main and Calhoun streets in Newberry. The program, open to children ages 6-14, will be offered from June 26 through June 29 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Opinion of Newberry...Should I Move There? (Sep '08)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|5
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC