SLED lodges 3 counts of attempted murder

Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested a Newberry man on Friday in connection with a May 31 confrontation in which shots were fired at three Newberry police officers who responded to gunfire in the area of Drayton Street. Glenn H. Boris, 41, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, a felony that carries a penalty upon conviction on each charge of up to 30 years in prison.

