SC Law Enforcement Officers participated in Justice Department's Officer Safety Training

More than one hundred officers from federal, state, county, local and tribal law enforcement agencies from across the state participated in the Department of Justice's VALOR Training this week. The VALOR Training program, which is provided by the Justice Department's Bureau of Justice Assistance , is designed for frontline law enforcement to promote officer safety and to help prevent the injuries and deaths of law enforcement officers and the people they serve.

