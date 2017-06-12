SC Law Enforcement Officers participated in Justice Department's Officer Safety Training
More than one hundred officers from federal, state, county, local and tribal law enforcement agencies from across the state participated in the Department of Justice's VALOR Training this week. The VALOR Training program, which is provided by the Justice Department's Bureau of Justice Assistance , is designed for frontline law enforcement to promote officer safety and to help prevent the injuries and deaths of law enforcement officers and the people they serve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Opinion of Newberry...Should I Move There? (Sep '08)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|5
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC