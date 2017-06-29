Samsung To Open $380 Million Manufact...

Samsung To Open $380 Million Manufacturing Plant In Newberry County

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: GwdToday.com

The $380 million facility will produce some of Samsung's most popular, industry-leading appliances and generate more than 950 new jobs over the next three years. "For nearly 40 years, Samsung has steadily expanded our operations in the United States, creating thousands of jobs and investing billions of dollars in cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, research and development" said Samsung Electronics America President and CEO Tim Baxter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Your Opinion of Newberry...Should I Move There? (Sep '08) Jun 8 Mario Mora 5
News 8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08) Feb '17 Britbratt94 290
News County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
News Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16) Feb '16 mare1102 1
Andrew Harrah (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alex 1
Adoption Search (Jan '16) Jan '16 CandaceM 1
See all Newberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newberry Forum Now

Newberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Newberry, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,132,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC