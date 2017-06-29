Samsung To Open $380 Million Manufacturing Plant In Newberry County

The $380 million facility will produce some of Samsung's most popular, industry-leading appliances and generate more than 950 new jobs over the next three years. "For nearly 40 years, Samsung has steadily expanded our operations in the United States, creating thousands of jobs and investing billions of dollars in cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, research and development" said Samsung Electronics America President and CEO Tim Baxter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.