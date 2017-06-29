Samsung to open $380 million appliance manufacturing plant in Newberry County
South Korean manufacturer Samsung said Wednesday it will open a $380 million facility in Newberry County that will employ more than 950 people and make home appliances for the U.S. market. Provided/Samsung South Korean manufacturer Samsung said Wednesday it will open a $380 million facility in Newberry County that will employ more than 950 people and make home appliances for the U.S. market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Opinion of Newberry...Should I Move There? (Sep '08)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|5
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC