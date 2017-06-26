Report: Samsung to move some manufacturing jobs to South Carolina from Mexico
A brand-name electronics giant is looking to take over a South Carolina plant that another well-known manufacturer is vacating, according to the Wall Street Journal . The newspaper said Thursday that Samsung Electronics Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newberry Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Opinion of Newberry...Should I Move There? (Sep '08)
|Jun 8
|Mario Mora
|5
|8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|Britbratt94
|290
|County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lksuber
|1
|Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|mare1102
|1
|Andrew Harrah (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Alex
|1
|Adoption Search (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|CandaceM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newberry Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC