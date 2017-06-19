PTC awards Taylor Foundation Scholarships -
Three Piedmont Technical College students were recently awarded the Taylor Foundation Scholarship at the college's annual scholarship luncheon. Pictured are, from left, Kylie Wheatley, an engineering design technology student from Newberry; Tiara Bradburn, a veterinary technology student from Newberry; Barry Heffner, a gunsmithing student from Newberry; and Richard Mandau, scholarship committee member.
