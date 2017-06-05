Parnell meet with community members -
Archie Parnell, Democratic candidate for the South Carolina 5th Congressional District, returned to Newberry last Wednesday to meet with community members and local leaders to address the issues impacting the area and its constituents. Along with updating the community on current issues, Parnell's focus during the meet and greet was to inform the community on a poll that was recently released that showed the narrowing of the gap against his Republican opponent.
