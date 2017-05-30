Out & About in Newberry County -

Out & About in Newberry County -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Newberry Observer

Newberry Adult Education is sponsoring a Community Education Day from 9:30 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Classes offered include cupcake decorating, painting, homebuyers, Excel, basic computer skills, parenting for student success, basketball skills, cheerleading skills, gardening, budgeting, and painting. Classes are free to community members with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Newberry Adult Education is located at 591 McSwain St. in Newberry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08) Feb '17 Britbratt94 290
News County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
News Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16) Feb '16 mare1102 1
Andrew Harrah (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alex 1
Adoption Search (Jan '16) Jan '16 CandaceM 1
South Carolina Bottle & Whitmire Museum (Jul '15) Jul '15 mariamcmurtury 1
See all Newberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newberry Forum Now

Newberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Newberry, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,971 • Total comments across all topics: 281,515,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC