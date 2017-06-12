Norman stops by Newberry

Ralph Norman speaks to voters just days before the election that will decide who is the new representative for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5. Ralph Norman speaks to voters just days before the election that will decide who is the new representative for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5. Ralph Norman speaks to voters just days before the election that will decide who is the new representative for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5. Ralph Norman speaks to voters just days before the election that will decide who is the new representative for the U.S. House of Representatives District 5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.