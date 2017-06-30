Newberry residents are pumped up abou...

Newberry residents are pumped up about incoming Samsung jobs

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

Wednesday's announcement that the Samsung corporation will take over the now-vacated Caterpillar plant property in the Newberry County Industrial Park, turning the massive building into a manufacturing operation for Samsung home appliances. The $380 million investment is expected to generate 954 jobs by the year 2020.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newberry Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Your Opinion of Newberry...Should I Move There? (Sep '08) Jun 8 Mario Mora 5
News 8th Graders Suspended After Having Sex on Field... (May '08) Feb '17 Britbratt94 290
News County Council District 2 answer questions (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
News Democratic candidates for House District 40 fac... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lksuber 1
Fireworks or Explosions (Feb '16) Feb '16 mare1102 1
Andrew Harrah (Jan '16) Jan '16 Alex 1
Adoption Search (Jan '16) Jan '16 CandaceM 1
See all Newberry Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newberry Forum Now

Newberry Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newberry Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Pakistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Newberry, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,915 • Total comments across all topics: 282,141,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC