Newberry residents are pumped up about incoming Samsung jobs
Wednesday's announcement that the Samsung corporation will take over the now-vacated Caterpillar plant property in the Newberry County Industrial Park, turning the massive building into a manufacturing operation for Samsung home appliances. The $380 million investment is expected to generate 954 jobs by the year 2020.
