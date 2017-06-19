Newberry busy with Farmers Market, Ag+Art and more
Week three of the Grow Newberry Farmers Market is in the books. If you have not made it to the market in Memorial Park in downtown Newberry, please mark your calendars from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. each Saturday of June and July so that you won't miss fresh produce, honey, plants, soaps, baked goods, and more.
