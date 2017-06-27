NEC Scholarship awarded -
Two Piedmont Technical College students were recently awarded the Newberry Electric Cooperative Scholarship at the college's annual scholarship luncheon. Pictured are, from left, Marcus McMorris, an associate in arts student from Newberry; and Jessie Long, director of student support services.
