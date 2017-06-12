Making adjustments

The story of Dr. Wade Verch's move to Newberry - and the opening of Carolina West Clinic of Chiropractic on Feb. 6 - began in the midwest when he attended Kettering University in Michigan. Originally a mechanical engineering major at Kettering University, formally General Motors Institute, he transferred to Central Michigan when he father got sick and went from a prestigious engineering school to one with a two-year engineering program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.