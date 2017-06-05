June is Alzheimera s Awareness month

June is Alzheimer's Awareness month and to help raise awareness about a disease that effects a great amount of families, Newberry County Memorial Hospital is offering a series of free workshops in hopes of informing residents of Newberry the early signs of Alzheimer's and how to cope with the disease. "The hospital, every couple of years, does a Community Health Needs Assessment and this year's assessment indicated that Alzheimer's was one of the concerns from the people of Newberry County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.