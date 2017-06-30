Harper Street Bike Parade is Tuesday -
The Fourth of July is right around the corner and with the Independence Day holiday comes the 16th annual Harper Street Bike Parade. The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with the street being closed off at 9 a.m. Harper Street resident Michelle Long said that the parade grows every year, and she is anticipating growth this year as well.
