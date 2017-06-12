Graduates receive SC Completers certificates -
One hundred forty-nine Newberry County high school graduates received South Carolina Completer certificates during recently held commencement ceremonies at the three area high schools. Beverly Leslie, director of Newberry County Career Center, presented the certificates to 70 new graduates of Mid-Carolina High, 68 Newberry grads, and 11 members of Whitmire High School's class of 2017.
